Anorak | Musical David Bowie MetroCards Go On Sale In New York City

Musical David Bowie MetroCards Go On Sale In New York City

by | 23rd, April 2018

There are no photos of David Bowie riding the New York City subway to and from his home near to SoHo’s Broadway/Lafayette, not far from CBGB. Undeterred by evidence – the lack of it – the city’s Metropolitan Transit Authority is selling a David Bowie-themed MetroCard for $1 a pop. It’s part of a deal Spotify to create 5 limited edition MetroCards, most with a scannable Spotify code which triggers a sound file.

 

Finally, here’s Bow in the Tube in…Japan:

 

Close enough…

