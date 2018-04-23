Anorak | Musical David Bowie MetroCards Go On Sale In New York City

Musical David Bowie MetroCards Go On Sale In New York City

There are no photos of David Bowie riding the New York City subway to and from his home near to SoHo’s Broadway/Lafayette, not far from CBGB. Undeterred by evidence – the lack of it – the city’s Metropolitan Transit Authority is selling a David Bowie-themed MetroCard for $1 a pop. It’s part of a deal Spotify to create 5 limited edition MetroCards, most with a scannable Spotify code which triggers a sound file.

Finally, here’s Bow in the Tube in…Japan:



Close enough…

