Anorak | Ed Miliband’s speech writer says Jews have no place in Corbyn’s Labour Party

Ed Miliband’s speech writer says Jews have no place in Corbyn’s Labour Party

Is being a Labour Party member compatible with being a Jew? That’s a rhetorical question. It isn’t. At least it isn’t for the wrong kind of Jews. Jamie Susskind, the lawyer son of futurologist Richard Susskind (The End of Lawyers?) who has written speeches for former Labour leader Ed Miliband and is a former chairman of the Oxford University Labour Club, has resigned from the party. Membership to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour is an “insult” to his heritage. He accuses Corbyn of “erecting a bureaucratic shield for anti-Semites in Labour”. It’s all about deference to Party process with slippery and nuanced Corbyn.

Susskind has posted his resignation letter on twitter:

After more than 10 years, and with such sadness, I am leaving Labour. I’m doing it for the same reason that I joined: because I’m Jewish. This is my letter resigning – I wrote it over a month ago, but am only sending it today. I’m confident it’s the right choice now. pic.twitter.com/mF42d7KJbY — Jamie Susskind (@jamiesusskind) April 25, 2018

I’m amazed more have done the same.

Paul Sorene

