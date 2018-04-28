Anorak | Margaret Calvert creates Women At Work

Margaret Calvert creates Women At Work

Margaret Calvert has produced her first print. Called Woman at Work, the print riffs on her fonts for British Rail and designs for the UK’s road signs with, such as ‘Man at Work’ – that silhouette of a man digging inside red-rimmed triangle.

Calvert has said of the man digging: “Man having difficulty with a large umbrella… Of course, once you see that, it just looks like a large umbrella, but I don’t mind that.”

“Not every project I’ve been involved in turns out as brilliantly as my Woman at Work print,” says Margaret, “having started life as an abandoned roadworks sign (jokingly referred to as a man having difficulty with a large umbrella) and ending up as a painting in the Royal Academy’s 2008 Summer exhibition. Now translated into a magnificent print by the superb skills of Matthew Rich, giving it a completely new dimension. The experience of working with the Jealous team has been inspirational.”

Spotter: It’s Nice That, Flashbak

Prints at www.jealousgallery.com

Anorak

Posted: 28th, April 2018 | In: The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink