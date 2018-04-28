Anorak | The Fight To Own Alfie Evans

The Fight To Own Alfie Evans

Alfie Evans ( May 9 2016 – April 28 2018) has died at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital, where he has been since his parents took him there in December 2016. He succombed to a degenerative neurological condition.

But… Who had control over Alfie Evans’ life? That was the news story.

On 1 February 2018 lawyers for the hospital told a court that it would be “unkind and inhumane” to continue treating Alfie. He was effectively no longer a person. He should be allowed to die. On 20 February, Justice Hayden agreed. There was no hope for Alfie. Alfie’s parents appealed. And lost. The Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights rejected their right to appeal.

Questions abounded. Who gets to decide the fate of children? What is in Alfie’s best interests? Is a judge best placed to empathise with Alfie, a child whose brain he said is “largely water”? Medical opinion and parental rights were being weighed by the law. The assumption is not one of parental autonomy. That should change. The other assumption is not that life is always preferable.

Alarming details include claims that unauthorised doctors posed as family friends to examine both Alfie and Isaiah Haastrup. May the Evans now be allowed to escape the politicised tumult that people like Christine Broesamle drew them into and mourn in peace. pic.twitter.com/0bcCB0ZUEY — Archie Bland (@archiebland) April 28, 2018

The story went global. And it got nasty. On 6 April, Alfie’s father Tom Evans voiced his intention to remove his son from the hospital. Police arrived to stop him. Hospital staff were abused by Alfie’s supporters. That was disgraceful. Pro-life Christians saw a cause to get stuck in to. American Evangelists tweeted furiously. The Pope wanted to help. Italy offered Alfie Italian citizenship, allowing him to be moved to the specialist Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome.

But he never went. In the High Court, Mr Justice Hayden said that sending Alfie to Italy would be wrong and pointless. The Court of Appeal judges upheld his decision. The Supreme Court said “every legal issue in this case is governed by Alfie’s best interests… There is also no reason for further delay. The hospital must be free to do what has been determined to be in Alfie’s best interests. That is the law in this country.”

But why did it all continue for so long? Surely once the medics had debated and decided that they could do not more for Alfie, he should have been removed from their care. That should have been a viable option for the parents. But the hospital kept hold of him. They and the courts placed themselves above the child’s parents, the people who really did love and cherish him. The parents should have been free to decide what was best for their son. They did not ask the NHS to continue to fund their son’s care. They wanted to know that they had tried everything.

To be denied that is cruel.

Anorak

Posted: 28th, April 2018 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink