Anorak | Wenger taught Arsenal the art of losing

Wenger taught Arsenal the art of losing

Arsene Wenger’s closing days at Arsenal are marked by his admission: “The timing was not really my decision.” That’s the good news for Arsenal fans. It suggests the club’s board has finally risen from its collective torpor and realised that under Wenger’s faded light their investment is devaluing.

What Arsenal had under Wenger vanished years ago, perhaps as far back as a decade. Now they look for hope in an unlikely win over Atletico Madrid in the Europa League next Thursday, and with it a route for the country’s sixth best side to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Arsenal will be back where they belong – also-rans in the top contest. It’ll be like those years when they kept coming fourth and never improved.

Wenger leaves Arsenal fragile and indecisive.

Today Wenger managed Arsenal for the last time at Old Trafford. What a damp squib. United and their fans once feared Wenger and his feisty team. What price Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Sol Campbell, Martin Keown, Ashley Cole, Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit, Nigel Winterburn, David Seaman, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry? When Sylvain Wiltord’s strike won the title at old Trafford, clinching the double for the Gunners, it was magnificent. Ferguson v Wenger was the league’s top fight. But only one of them had to win. Wenger wanted to make art out of football.

When Shkodran Mustafi slipped on his arse, his mouth gaping as Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann outwitted three hapless Arsenal defenders by the cunning ploy of keeping his eye on the ball, I imagined the speech bubble above the German’s head declaring, “Art.”

The fans want better. They won’t get it quickly because unlike when Wenger arrived, Arsenal don’t have a great back four. They have a squad of lightweight journeymen bereft of leaders.

Wenger blazed a revolution all those years ago. Now Arsenal need a new sea-change: a vocal captain unafraid to dish it out and a defender who knows when to smash the ball and man into the stands. Anyone know what George Graham’s up to?

Arsene Wenger’s first home game 19 October 1996: David Seaman, Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Steve Bould, Martin Keown, Nigel Winterburn, Paul Merson, David Platt, Patrick Vieira, John Hartson, Ian Wright.

When did it all go wrong for Wenger? When he stopped picking and recruiting tough home-grown players who were happy to do the dirty stuff.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 29th, April 2018 | In: Arsenal, News, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink