Anorak | Michelle Wolf didn’t go far enough

Michelle Wolf didn’t go far enough

Michelle Wolf’s standup gig at the annual White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday night was joyous. Wolf’s most memorable comments were pointed at press secretary, Sarah Sanders, and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Not everyone shares Wolf’s sense of humour. White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp and her husband, Matt Schlapp, who chairs the American Conservative Union, left early. The man with the ear of the most powerful man in the free world later tweeted about a stand-up comic: “Enough of elites mocking all of us.”

You set ’em up, Matt and Mercedes. We’ll knock ’em in.

Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable,” wrote MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

Sanders looked unimpressed. What did she expect? If you can take Wolf’s voice, which should be bottled and sold as a contraceptive device, listen in:

Did Wolf go too far?

Here’s Michelle Wolf’s take on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. https://t.co/9Hn6dbt9Mw — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) April 29, 2018

That bit about the “smokey eye” is nasty. But Jean Hannah Edelstein tells Guardian readers that “Wolf was in fact complimenting the appearance of Sanders’ makeup”. Yeah, right… (Rolls eyes.)

Anorak

Posted: 30th, April 2018 | In: News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink