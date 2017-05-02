Anorak | Right-wing tabloids use Piers Morgan’s impotent tool to bash Diane Abbott

Right-wing tabloids use Piers Morgan’s impotent tool to bash Diane Abbott

As the Government inches towards its removal targets for people unsuited to their environment – farewell, Amber Rudd – the Press look around for the next scalp. They spot Diane Abbott, the Labour shadow home secretary. The Sun thunders “DIANE DISASTER “, zooming in on Abbott’s “car-crash interview” with TV’s Piers Morgan. Lest the paper’s position be unclear, it adds: “The disastrous interview came after the resignation of Amber Rudd as Home Secretary.”

Says the Sun:

Pressed on the [illegal immigration] issue, Ms Abbott refused EIGHT times to lay out exactly what her solution would be if she got into power.

As ever, the non-event on mid-morning telly between Paxman-lite and Blinky hits Twitter:

Viewers watching will make their own mind up about what you were trying to do. As for me I will keep campaigning for justice, not treating the #Windrush generation and others who have a right to be here as if they were illegal. — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) April 30, 2018

The Mail analyses the facts.

Diane Abbott refuses SIX TIMES to say what SHE would do with illegal immigrants in her latest car crash interview

We know journalists are rubbish at sums but surely the Sun and Mail can decide if Morgan repeated himself 6 or 8 times? (The Mirror says it’s 6.) You can watch the video of the chat if you can stand it – but you might wonder if repeating the same line of questioning is more vainglorious balls than an actual attempt to get an answer. But the poor questioning and the non-answer gets the headlines – no fewer than three times on the Daily Express website:

STORY 1: “What is Labour immigration policy? Piers Morgan frustrated as Diane Abbott fails to answer”

STORY 2: “‘You couldn’t give me a straight answer’ Morgan hits back at Abbott after fiery TV clash”

STORY 3: “Piers Morgan Twitter: Good Morning Britain star continues HEATED debate with Diane Abbott”

Good to see the country finally having a sensible debate on immigration – not.

Anorak

