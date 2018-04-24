Anorak | Liverpool fans in Rome warned to expect blood on the bridge

Liverpool fans in Rome warned to expect blood on the bridge

We’ve heard a lot about medical facilities in Rome recently. Apparently they’re excellent, offering therapies and treatments the NHS can’t. Some comfort, then, for the 5,000 Liverpool fans arriving in Rome for the club’s second Champions League semi-final match with AS Roma. The Reds on tour have been warned to expect attacks from local ‘ultras’ and other thugs.

At Anfield in the first encounter, a gang of uniformed “fucking morons” attached to Roma beat a 53-year-old Liverpool fan into a coma. A banner held by Roma fans at Anfield declared “DDS Con Noi” (“Daniele De Santis is with us”). De Santis murdered a Napoli fan before the Italian cup final in 2014.

One likely black spot in Rome is the Duca D’Aosta bridge over the Tiber to the Stadio Olimpico. In 1984, after Liverpool had defeated Roma to win the European Cup on the Italians’ home turf, there was blood on the Ponte Duca D’Aosta. “George Sharp, a friend’s father, was knifed in the kidneys and nearly bled to death,” recalls Tony Evans. “When his 16-year-old son Ian tried to get a policeman to help, the man smashed his baton across the teenager’s nose instead. Only the prompt action of another officer saved his dad’s life.”

Now Liverpool are back. “These are two sets of fans who don’t back down, so we have work to do,” says Giampietro Lionetti, head of city’s special branch. Italian football journalist Alessandro Catapano, warns: “Real violence at the stadium is difficult but there could be small groups going hunting for Liverpool fans on Tuesday night – that’s the danger moment.”

And then you’ve got to worry about the police…

Paul Sorene

Posted: 1st, May 2018 | In: Liverpool, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink