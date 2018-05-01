Anorak | John Kelly: Trump’s an idiot (and Moon Jae-in agrees)

John Kelly: Trump’s an idiot (and Moon Jae-in agrees)

All that guff about Donald Trump single-handedly bringing peace to the Koreas via the power of tweeting is cut through by Chief of Staff John Kelly who has, reportedly, referred to his boss as an “idiot”.

The news that North Korea and South Korea are moving towards peace and unification is joyous. But while the selfless Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, gets on with the hard work, not least of all appealing to a wary electorate at home, Tump thunders: “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

Moon understands who he’s dealing with, which is why he thinks Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize: something shiny, lucrative and prestigious is what Trump really craves. Peace in Korea is nice, but you can’t hang it about your throat.

And maybe Kelly know Trump, too. The NBC News checks eight present or former White House staffers as sources for its scoop. You might laugh. Don’t. Last week, Michelle Wolf’s monologue “called bullshit on the role laughter has been performing in Trump’s America”. ‘

Here’s an excerpt (via):

The officials said Kelly portrays himself to Trump administration aides as the lone bulwark against catastrophe, curbing the erratic urges of a president who has a questionable grasp on policy issues and the functions of government. He has referred to Trump as “an idiot” multiple times to underscore his point, according to four officials who say they’ve witnessed the comments. Three White House spokespeople said they don’t believe it’s accurate that Kelly called the president an “idiot,” adding that none of them has ever heard him do that or otherwise use that word. Officials said Kelly’s public image as a retired four-star general instilling discipline on a chaotic White House and an impulsive president belies what they describe as the undisciplined and indiscreet approach he’s employed as chief of staff. The private manner aides describe may shed new light on why Kelly now finds himself — just nine months into the job — grappling with diminished influence and a drumbeat of questions about how long he’ll remain at the White House.

Not long.

