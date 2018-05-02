Anorak | Mahmoud Abbas: Jews to blame for Holocaust

Mahmoud Abbas: Jews to blame for Holocaust

The anti-semitism accepted as normal in the upper echelons of Arab politics is echoed in the anti-Semitism rife in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. So when Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas told a meeting of the Palestinian National Council in Ramallah that the history of European Jewry was written by “Jewish Zionist authors”, we cock an ear to find out what the Labour leader and some of his more avid supporters might next retweet. Abbas then turned his mind to the Holocaust.

“But why did this used to happen?” he asked. “They say, ‘It is because we are Jews.’ I will bring you three Jews, with three books who say that enmity towards Jews was not because of their religious identity but because of their social function. This is a different issue. So the Jewish question that was widespread throughout Europe was not against their religion but against their social function which relates to usury [money-lending] and banking and such.” So that’s why the Germans and their allies murdered my family of farmers and bookbinders. Oh, he also said of Ashkenazi Jews – Jews from Germany and north-eastern Europe: “They have no relation to Semitic people.”

Having said that Jews deserved the Holocaust because they are rich, mean, cheating [insert antisemitic tropes here], the the man BBC has called a “moderate” rides high on the news cycle.

Abbas has form. In January the self-styled historian opined: “The Jews did not want to emigrate even with murder and slaughter. Even during the Holocaust, they did not emigrate.” True enough. The cattle trucks never did stop at Jerusalem on their way to death camps. The ghettos never were on the bus route to The Promised Land.

Jonathan Freedland notes:

At a push, you could imagine someone justifying such a view by noting that tension between Jews and their neighbours in Europe was fuelled for centuries by antisemitic laws that banned Jews from owning land, excluded them from key professions and forced them to engage in financial activity religiously forbidden as “usury” to Christians. But Abbas didn’t say any of that.

Mehdi Hasan gets it:

Mahmoud Abbas’s claim, as reported by the BBC, that Europe’s Jews were mass-murdered in the Holocaust because of their financial activities (!) and not because of Nazi anti-Semitism, is dumb, offensive, ahistorical and, yes, deeply, deeply anti-Semitic. https://t.co/VISOMjCCHz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 2, 2018

And:

In 1982, he published his doctoral dissertation that claimed the death toll of the Holocaust was exaggerated and alleged that Zionist leaders worked with the Nazis. The dissertation formed the basis for a 1984 book titled, The Other Side: The Secret Relationship Between Nazism and Zionism.

Writing in the Times, Ben McIntyre looks at that idea in light of Ken Livingstone’s claim Hitler supported Zionism until he “went mad” and suddenly decided to murder millions of them:

The suggestion that Hitler backed the idea of a Jewish homeland underpins an association between Nazism and Zionism that is fundamentally antisemitic… …it was a way of expelling Jews. Before settling on the Final Solution, the Nazis attempted various methods of solving the “Jewish problem”, including forced relocation, eviction, “encouraged” emigration and confiscation of possessions. In 1940, the Madagascar Plan envisaged relocating the Jewish population of Europe to the French colony… Far from nursing any positive feelings towards a Jewish homeland, let alone supporting Zionism, he [Hitler] had made his loathing apparent back in 1925 in Mein Kampf, inveighing against the Jewish “spiritual pestilence”.

Here’s Abbas building bridges and pushing for peace:

Paul Sorene

Posted: 2nd, May 2018 | In: News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink