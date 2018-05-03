Anorak | Staffordshire ‘pigs’ tell butcher to remove smutty signs

Staffordshire ‘pigs’ tell butcher to remove smutty signs

Butcher Pete Lymer no longer sells ‘big breasted birds’, ‘big cocks’ and ‘horny sausages’ at J W Ash & Son, in Ball Haye Street, Leek. “We’ve put the signs out for years and it’s always been a bit of a laugh,” he tells his local paper. “Just after Christmas apparently somebody complained to the police, saying it was offensive.”

Horny sausages? What’s in them – bone and rhino?

But here’s the thing: no shopper complained to the police about the smutty language on the butcher’s signs, the kind of puns former Great British Bake Off presenters Mel and Sue have built a BBC career on.

“Last month a lady from the police came in and asked if we could pull our sign in,” adds Mr Lymer. “And a bobby came in last Thursday. They’re just doing their job so I’m not annoyed with the individuals.”

What is the job of the police? When did Saudi Arabia open an office of the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in England? Because Staffordshire Police have gone on the record to say it all them. “We’ve received no complaints about signage outside J W Ash and Son butchers in Leek,” says a police spokesman. “However, the local Chief Inspector for the Moorlands did advise the owner to give careful consideration to what was written on the boards in case anyone took offence. No other action has been taken.”

Pigs! No, not the unformed men and women going about the place preventing non-crimes and thought crimes before they’ve happened. Not the police’s top brass cleaning the streets of things that don’t comply with their narrow world view. Actual pigs diced and slid onto skewers – you know, ‘meaty pork swords’.

Paul Sorene

