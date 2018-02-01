Anorak | Manchester United should wish Fellaini a bon voyage to China

Manchester United should wish Fellaini a bon voyage to China

The two words Manchester United should tell Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 30, as he haggles over a new deal are “zài jiàn”. The Sun says Fellaini has “warned” United that unless they offer him huge money he will consider moving to China.

It comes to something when an average Premier League footballer – albeit one who makes full use of his height and reach; but lacks pace, technique and poise – is firing shots across the bows of one of the world’s biggest clubs. The question is not what United should do to please Fellaini but how he ever played for United in the first place?

The Sun says it would cost £50m to “replace” Fellaini. Which invites another question: why would you want to?

It’s also utter tosh. Fellaini joined a desperate United from Everton in 2013 for £27.5m. Since then, United have splashed out on the following talents:

Juan Mata (Chelsea) £37,100,000 – 25 Jan, 2014

Ander Herrera (Ath Bilbao) £29,000,000 – 26 Jun, 2014

Luke Shaw (Southampton) £27,000,000 – 27 Jun, 2014

Andreas Pereira (PSV Eindhoven) – 01 Aug, 2014

Marcos Rojo (Sporting) – £16,000,000 20 Aug, 2014

Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) – £59,700,000 26 Aug, 2014

Daley Blind (Ajax) – £13,800,000 01 Sep, 2014

Victor Valdes (Barcelona) – Free 08 Jan, 2015

Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven) – £25,000,000 11 Jun, 2015

Matteo Darmian (Torino) £1 -2,700,000 11 Jul, 2015

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) – £14,400,000 13 Jul, 2015

Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) – £25,000,000 13 Jul, 2015

Sergio Romero (Sampdoria) – Free 27 Jul, 2015

Anthony Martial (Monaco) – £36,000,000 01 Sep, 2015

Regan Poole (Newport Co) – £100,000 01 Sep, 2015

Eric Bailly (Villarreal) -£30,000,000 08 Jun, 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Paris St-G. Free 01 Jul, 2016

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (B Dortmund) -£26,000,000 06 Jul, 2016

Paul Pogba Juventus (£89,300,000) – 08 Aug, 2016

Victor Lindelof Benfica (£31,000,000) – 14 Jun, 2017

Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – £75,000,000 10 Jul, 2017

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) – £40,000,000 31 Jul, 2017

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Player plus cash – 22 Jan, 2018

And in that same period: Manchester City bought Kevin De Bruyne for £55m in 2015; Liverpool bought Mo Salah for £39m in 2017; and Spurs bought Del Elli for £5m in 2015.

But for £50,m you can get another Fellaini. If you’re not careful you can, yes.

Here’s Fellaini:

“I went to see the manager last year, and said I wanted a new contract. I then had a second meeting, but I’m not going to ask ten times. Since then I have become important for the team – and it costs £50m minimum to buy a good new player.”

No. It doesn’t. As Jose Mourinho put it on May 1:

“My Player of the Year has to be Scott McTominay.”

He cost United nothing in transfer fees. He’s 21. He’s dynamic. He’s hungry. And never once has he sounded as if he was doing the club a favour.

Best of luck in China, Marouane. Close the door on the way out…

Mike Kritharis

