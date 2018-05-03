Anorak | Florida newspaper advertises guns under Parkland massacre story

Florida newspaper advertises guns under Parkland massacre story

To Fort Lauderdale, where Florida’s Sun Sentinel daily newspaper thought it ok to publish an advert for a gun show righty below a front-page story on he massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a second story on a gunman who murdered five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport.

The Sun Sentinel has apologised. The Miami New Times has more:

“It’s a mess. It’s horrible,” says Julie Anderson, the Sun Sentinel’s editor in chief. “We’re taking every step possible to make sure our editorial staff always see ads before publication so something like this doesn’t slip through.” In her statement, publisher Nancy Meyer said, “We deeply regret placement of a gun advertisement on our front page Wednesday morning. It has been against our policy to run gun and other types of controversial advertising on our front page.”

Looks like the Sun Sentinel editor on this page failed. A story on the victims of gun violence and they put a gun coupon on the page. WTF!!! pic.twitter.com/JTEfnTo3s7 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 2, 2018

So who was checking? Does anyone read the paper at the paper? Can we blame outsourcing, at least partially?

