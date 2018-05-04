Anorak | Arsenal’s pouting ninnies outdone by Costa’s fight and focus

Arsenal’s pouting ninnies outdone by Costa’s fight and focus

Arsenal were limp, lacklustre, weak in front of goal, lacking in desire, poor in the final third, insipid around the box, strangers in defence and, above all, bereft of passion. Atletico Madrid, their opponents in last night’s Europa League semi-final, fought from first to last. Atletico centre back Diego Godín was magnificent. Anyone doubting why Arsene Wenger is leaving the club after a decade too long at the helm was a given 90 minute explainer. Arsenal were a team that didn’t look like they wanted it badly enough.

Does anyone at Arsenal want it? This is how the club’s website describes the game’s only goal:

It had been a low-key half, but right on the stroke of the interval the home side took the lead as Griezmann picked out Costa, who raced in on goal and beat David Ospina.

Needing to score an away goal, the only thing low key on the pitch was Arsenal. Atletico paced themselves. Arsenal never got going. There was no mad dash to score. It was pretty stuff that promised little and delivered nothing.

The Arsenal website omits to mention the fact that Hector Bellerin, a defender in name only, always needs an extra touch before crossing the ball (badly), lost Diego Costa, a move akin to not spotting King Kong sat on the big building. Faster than Costa, Bellerin sportingly gave the former Chelsea player a head start. Shoulder to shoulder there would be only one outcome. Bellerin, all hairbands, tattoos and tops knots, landed on his arse. The ball landed in the net. The next manager should teach Bellerin how to defend. Has anyone ever bothered to?

If only Arsenal had a player blessed with Costa’s aggression and focus instead of their gaggle of jogging journeymen and guileless ninnies.

“We knew it was very important to get to the final. Atleti needs it because it’s a big club,” said Costa after the match.

Atletico needed it. Like the moribund team they have become under a tired, cosseted and ideas-free Wenger, Arsenal just turned up, assumed the position and waited for the anticlimax.

One Aranel fans sums up best: “In a way, ending on a massive avoidable letdown is a fitter ending [to Wenger’s time] than actually winning the Europa League would have been.”

Whatever comes next, it can only be better.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 4th, May 2018 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink