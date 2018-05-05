Anorak | UKIP vows to return the county to the Middle Ages

UKIP vows to return the county to the Middle Ages

UKIP is going to kill you. Kill your first born. Kill everyone you love. Following a hammering at the polls, UKIP’s General Secretary went on the BBC’s Today programme, telling Nick Robinson about the party’s plans for a dramatic return to the fore:

“Think of the Black Death in the Middle Ages. It comes along, it causes disruption then it goes dormant. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Sod all that guff about UKIP turning the clock back to the 1950s or even the 1930s – it’s the 1340s.

Image: Rats dancing at the time of the plague. Oil on canvas by an unknown Flemish artist, 17th century.

