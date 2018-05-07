Jermy Corbyn backed ‘catrastrophic’ Scottish Independence says MP

Is Jeremy Corbyn rectionary? SNP Mp Mhairi Black says the Labour Party leader told her he was backing Scottish independence during a private conversation. Corbyn says Scottish independence because it would be “catastrophic” for Scotland.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP tells the HuffPost:

“He has had unelected lords in his cabinet. He’s had scandal upon scandal, and don’t get me wrong, I get that there is a whole lot of backbenchers against Jeremy, but he has sold his soul. He has sold out in terms of austerity. He has sold out in terms of Scottish independence – because I know that he doesn’t believe the things he says about independence now.” Asked directly how she knew Corbyn supported independence, she said: “From talking to him.”

Labour say the story is nonsense.

In other news: Corbyn says Scotland “holds the keys” to him getting into power.

Ubiquitous pollster Sir John Curtis told Sunday Politics Scotland:

“The truth is if the SNP vote were to go up a couple of points at the next election, Labour’s chances of getting an overall majority are significantly diminished. If the SNP vote just falls a couple of points and the Labour Party are doing roughly where they were last time, then Labour’s chances improve significantly. “So, Scotland is now absolutely central to the battle for power at Westminster, particularly as far as the Labour Party is concerned.”

Is the SNP strigrring? Does Corbyn simply agree with whatever popular position gets him the most votes?

