Anorak | Daniella Westbrook gets a rib in her face

Daniella Westbrook gets a rib in her face

Headline of the day appears on the BBC website: “Danniella Westbrook’s cheekbone to be replaced by rib.” It’s not a straight swap. The cheekbone will not be reused as a leg. Westbrook wills top short of becoming an ambulatory version of Lou Reed’s Andy’s Chest:

Westbrook, the former EastEnders star, is best known for an unusual nasal septum, which collapsed because of drug use. She says having ribs put in her face was “nothing to do with cocaine”. “If it was cocaine I’d say it was,” she says “like when I had the hole in my face.”

And who needs an extra one of those?

Westbrook is now someone whose celebrity is based on her looks. Her chance to remain in the spotlight are stark: she either maintains a face with the usual amount of holes, keeps bones where nature intended, relies on her acting abilities and stars in a shelf of fitness DVDs; or she keeps shocking us by setting out to prove her humanity before a TV audience who come to gawk and vote on her likability – she’s appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Dancing on Ice, Come Dine With Me and Big Brother – and stars in a shelf of fitness DVDs.

It all seems horribly brutal.

Anorak

