Anorak | ‘Casual anti-semitism’ on the BBC Radio 4’s News Quiz

‘Casual anti-semitism’ on the BBC Radio 4’s News Quiz

Ever listen to the News Quiz on BBC Radio 4? It’s the sound track to a Boden catalogue: knowing, safe and predictable. It’s the tinkle of dinner party laughter that says, ‘Wouldn’t this be funny if it was funny.’ Today’s audio vanilla was a cracker, kicking off with guff about Trump, Israel, Iran and those pesky Jews. Once upon a time someone at the Beeb decided that Israel and ‘The Jews’ should always it at the top of the news cycle. So here it was again. Tune in as someone called Jeremy Hardy ‘satirises’ all the safe targets before talking about Jews, you know those problematic “tailors” and “showbiz” types who give conspiracy theorists – enjoy the bit about the “miraculous” missiles – and the right-on, uniquely sensitive and knowing Left direction and cause.

The casual unquestioned anti-Semitism of the joke about Jews pursuing “show biz and tailoring” in the Cotswalds (as opposed to Israel) on today’s News Quiz on @BBCRadio4 would be shocking if it was not so familiar; as was the joke that “Israel looks exactly like Palestine”. — Doctor Swift (@toddswift_dr) May 12, 2018

On a more positive note on this hideous bilge lies the essential truth that mocking Israel and Jews is a sign of Jewish strength. There are no jokes on the religionists running Iran because they’re thugs who might smack you in the mouth. On the News Quiz, they only lampoon what they don’t fear.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 12th, May 2018