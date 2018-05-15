Anorak | The Prince Harry swimsuit features a Ginger Chinge

The Prince Harry swimsuit features a Ginger Chinge

It’s the mankini for women – and Stage dos. The Prince Harry swimsuit features a Chinge – a Ginger Chinge, naturally.

Oh my God. Harry’s chin crease like ACTUAL labia. This is some real life @AphexTwin shit. pic.twitter.com/QSMFhNbjih — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) May 11, 2018

Karen Strike

