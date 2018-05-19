Anorak

Anorak | Prince Harry to Meghan: ‘I’m shitting it’

Prince Harry to Meghan: ‘I’m shitting it’

by | 19th, May 2018

To the Royal wedding, then, as Prince Harry meets Meghan Markle at the Church. What did he say to her? Well, its looks lot like, “Im shitting it.”

 


 

‘Do you promise… to honour… and forsake all others…” Camera did not pan to Prince Charles and Camilla…

Post Views: 472



Posted: 19th, May 2018 | In: Royal Family Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers