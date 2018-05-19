Anorak | Prince Harry to Meghan: ‘I’m shitting it’

Prince Harry to Meghan: ‘I’m shitting it’

To the Royal wedding, then, as Prince Harry meets Meghan Markle at the Church. What did he say to her? Well, its looks lot like, “Im shitting it.”

did prince harry really just say “I’m shitting it” on national television #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/PadKwicJ7l — tasha (@tashawhite01) May 19, 2018





‘Do you promise… to honour… and forsake all others…” Camera did not pan to Prince Charles and Camilla…

