Anorak | Manchester United fans in Mourinho Instagram time warp

Manchester United fans in Mourinho Instagram time warp

Manchester United manger Jose Mourinho was so upset following his side’s defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final that he deleted his Instagram account. Well, so say the papers. The Daily Mirror reports: “Jose Mourinho ‘deletes’ Instagram after abusive comments as Man United lose FA Cup final against Chelsea’.” The Sun says Jose “has deleted his Instagram account after copping a load of online abuse following yesterday’s FA Cup final defeat”.

And more: “Jose Mourinho deleted Instagram account after Man United’s FA Cup final defeat” – Irish Independent

Pesky fact: Jose Mourinho deleted his Instagram account on the Thursday BEFORE the Cup Final.

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 21st, May 2018