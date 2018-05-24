Anorak | Transfer balls: Fred agrees Manchester City move and will sign for Manchester United

Transfer balls: Fred agrees Manchester City move and will sign for Manchester United

More transfer balls from journalism’s twilight zone of fake news, guesswork and clickbait as the BBC says Manchester United are “close to signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred”. United “hope to complete a deal for the Brazil international next week”. The BBC links to a story in the Manchester Evening News. Over there, readers are told that Fred “could complete his transfer to Old Trafford from Shakhtar next month”.

Well, he could. And then again, he might not. But if it’s facts you want, the paper tells us that Fred and the rest of the Brazil squad are “travelling to Europe next week for the national team’s friendly with Croatia at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium”. So…? Well, Fred “could finalise his move to United during his stay in the north-west of England. Anfield is only 29 miles away from United’s Carrington training complex”. It’s also not that far from where Manchester City trains. It’s even closer to Liverpool.

It was a different story back in February, when the MEN told us on February 11: “Man City agree £50m deal for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.”

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Fred in the summer transfer market, according to a report. According to The Mirror a £50m deal has been provisionally agreed with Shakhtar Donetsk for the end of the season.

Like the MEN, the Mirror is owned by Trinity Mirror. The Mirror’s report told readers:

Man City steal a march on rivals United after agreeing £44.5m fee in principle to sign Shakhtar star Fred

It’s £44.5m for Fred to Man City in the Mirror but £50m in the MEN. Reading on, we’re told:

Pep Guardiola will not have to wait long to get his hands on the former Internacional star… The 24-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United, but unlike Alexis Sanchez, the Blues appear set to win out in this transfer battle.

The source for this news is Goal.com. Yeah – the same Goal.com that us a few days ago told us that Mikel Arteta was the new Arsenal manager. As every newspaper echoed Goal’s fact, Arsenal were busy offering the job to Unai Emery. So what did Goal says about Fred on Feb 9? “Man City agree £44.5m deal in principle to sign Fred this summer,” said Goal. “Sources” say Fred is “determined” to join Manchester City this summer”. Goal “understands” Fred and his club have “reached an agreement” with City, “which will come into effect this summer.”

Despite the lack of facts, Goal.com is seen as a source of facts from which reputable newspapers and the BBC can pluck scoops. No sooner had Goal said Fred to City was on than the Express was telling its readers on February 9:

Man Utd target Fred will join Man City after a £44.5m agreement There was much speculation throughout January that Fred would be moving to the Premier League and now his fate looks to be sealed as league leaders City have agreed a £44.5m deal, according to Goal.

Not that there aren’t other top sources for Fred transfer news. On January 23, The Metro told us: “Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred agrees to join Manchester City after Manchester United interest.”

Pep Guardiola is a known admirer of the 24-year-old, however, and will win the race to secure his signature in a deal worth £35million, according to Arab News. It is claimed the move is now a matter of when rather than if.

Duncan Castles told Arab News readers:

Brazil midfielder Fred has agreed to join Manchester City, with negotiations between the Premier League club and Shakhtar Donetsk now centered upon the timing of the transfer… Manchester United also explored the possibility of bringing Fred to England in the current transfer window as Jose Mourinho sought to restructure a midfield that has been persistently weakened by player unavailability this season. Unlike their successful head-to-head battle to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, however, United have accepted that the versatile midfielder is destined for their rivals.

Someone also called Duncan Castles tells Yahoo! readers on May 15:

Fred to PSG it is, then.

PS: Why do United want Fred?

“Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk as a replacement for Paul Pogba” – BBC, April 18, 2018.

Such are the facts.

Paul Sorene

