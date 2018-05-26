Transfer balls: Arsenal sign Stephan Lichtsteiner (on Wikipedia)

Arsenal are making moves to sign Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner. The 34-year-old Swiss is out of contract very soon. Lichtsteiner, who joined Juventus from Lazio in 2011, has played 250 times for the Italian champions, winning the league title every season. is Lichtsteiner the player who will show current Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin how to defend?

Who else wants him?

Lichtsteiner has said he will never play for Borussia Dortmund, who wanted him, nor in China – “I definitely never go to China,” he said earlier this month. “I do not run after the money and also need next to the place quality of life. My wife and children need to feel good, that would not be the case in China. And I do not need more money.” Arsenal sound like the right fit.

So Lichtsteiner is likely to be Unai Emery’s first signing as Arsenal manager, right? Well, according to Wikipedia, the DIY online encyclopaedia the deal is done. “He signed for Arsenal on a 2 year deal,” says Wikipedia.

Such are the facts.

Anorak

