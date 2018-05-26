Anorak

Anorak | Transfer balls: Arsenal sign Stephan Lichtsteiner (on Wikipedia)

Transfer balls: Arsenal sign Stephan Lichtsteiner (on Wikipedia)

by | 26th, May 2018

Arsenal are making moves to sign Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner. The 34-year-old Swiss is out of contract very soon. Lichtsteiner, who joined Juventus from Lazio in 2011, has played 250 times for the Italian champions, winning the league title every season. is Lichtsteiner the player who will show current Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin how to defend?

Who else wants  him?

Lichtsteiner has said he will never play for Borussia Dortmund, who wanted him, nor in China –  “I definitely never go to China,” he said earlier this month. “I do not run after the money and also need next to the place quality of life. My wife and children need to feel good, that would not be the case in China. And I do not need more money.” Arsenal sound like the right fit.

 

asrsenal Stephan_Lichtsteiner_(2)

 

So Lichtsteiner is likely to be Unai Emery’s first signing as Arsenal manager, right? Well,  according to Wikipedia, the DIY online encyclopaedia the deal is done. “He signed for Arsenal on a 2 year deal,” says Wikipedia.

 

Stephan Lichtsteiner arsenal

On Wikipedia – Stephan Lichtsteiner already plays for Arsenal

 

Such are the facts.

Post Views: 361



Posted: 26th, May 2018 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers