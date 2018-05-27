Anorak | Mutiny festival cancelled as failed drugs policy linked to two more deaths

Mutiny festival cancelled as failed drugs policy linked to two more deaths

Two people are dead at the Mutiny Festival. The BBC says they died “after falling ill”. Ebola? Something from the Russian act’s smoke machine? Drugs? The dead are an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. “The deaths are being treated as separate incidents at this stage,” says Hampshire Police. “They are not being treated as suspicious but inquiries are being made to determine the circumstances of what happened in each case.” Nothing suspicious about two young people dying on a day out? These are the police who invite us to nark on a tweeter if they say something that has caused offence.

Before the deaths, the festival tweeted a warning about a “dangerous” substance on the site. They need not have bothered. All drugs are dangerous. They are made all the more dangerous by their illegality, which enables and encourages criminals – which everyone must be to supply them – to sell any old banned and government-controlled pills, herbs and powders as the genuine article. Not like booze, then, which is the psychoactive substance that is taxed. Alcohol comes sealed from source in handy containers with ingredients and strength printed on the side.

Unless a banned drug can be tested before it’s bought or taken, the buyer has no idea what they’re really getting. And because youth will always look at ways to get off their face, they’ll buy it anyhow.

The Mutiny fFestival has now been cancelled. Say the organisers:

“Following the terrible news from earlier today, the team behind Mutiny Festival are incredibly sad to announce that Sunday of the festival has been cancelled as a safety precaution. The safety of our amazing customers has always been paramount to us and so to keep everyone safe and in respect to those who have passed, we have taken the decision not to open today. As you can imagine, this decision was not taken lightly and was taken with the support of the local statutory authorities who we continue to work with. Enquiries are being made into the circumstances of what has happened, but we must reiterate our advice to all our customers to responsibly dispose of any substances. More information will follow when available, we appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.”

Throw “substances” away? Surely, bring them in for testing would be better, no?

Anorak

