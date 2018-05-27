Anorak

Klopp sings about luck, fans wish death on Karius and unusual views from Kiev

by | 27th, May 2018

Not every Liverpool fans reacted to defeat in the Champions League final by wishing death on Loris Karius and his family. Although these vile tweets getting traction on twitter might be from Chelsea fans:

 

 

 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was singing aft the match. Sure, he’s lost six finals in a row, but for the Premier League’s fourth-best side to reach the Champions League final was not too shabby. “Madrid had all the fucking luck,” sang Klopp. If ‘luck’ is shorthand for Real having the better team, better players, a better game plan and a better ‘keeper (who doesn’t?), then yep, they did:

 

Not that everyone saw the game:

 

