Anorak | Klopp sings about luck, fans wish death on Karius and unusual views from Kiev

Klopp sings about luck, fans wish death on Karius and unusual views from Kiev

Not every Liverpool fans reacted to defeat in the Champions League final by wishing death on Loris Karius and his family. Although these vile tweets getting traction on twitter might be from Chelsea fans:

Karius was shit last night and its proper grim we lost that way but some of the messages he has been getting have been sick. Telling him and his family to die of cancer and stuff. Bunch of horrible bastards some people. pic.twitter.com/mTyByqYsrj — Christian Gray (@chris_g89) May 27, 2018

Karius apologizing to Liverpool fans in Kiev. 😭 #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/Qgx9rwgtvC — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) May 27, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was singing aft the match. Sure, he’s lost six finals in a row, but for the Premier League’s fourth-best side to reach the Champions League final was not too shabby. “Madrid had all the fucking luck,” sang Klopp. If ‘luck’ is shorthand for Real having the better team, better players, a better game plan and a better ‘keeper (who doesn’t?), then yep, they did:

Jurgen Klopp at 6am this morning. What a man. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lrm22OVzRr — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) May 27, 2018

Not that everyone saw the game:

Mike Kritharis

Posted: 27th, May 2018