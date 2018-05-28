Anorak | Spider-Man of Paris Mamoudou Gassama wins French citizenship

Spider-Man of Paris Mamoudou Gassama wins French citizenship

Mamoudou Gassama, 22, saw a four-year-old child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony. So he scaled the building to rescue him. It was 8pm on Saturday in northern Paris.

“Luckily, there was someone who was physically fit and who had the courage to go and get the child,” a fire service spokesman said. “I saw all these people shouting, and cars sounding their horns. I climbed up like that and, thank God, I saved the child,” says Gassama. “I felt afraid when I saved the child … [when] we went into the living room, I started to shake, I could hardly stand up, I had to sit down.”

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, hailed the “Spider-Man of the 18th”, referring to the Paris district where the rescue to place. “He explained to me that he had arrived from Mali a few months ago dreaming of building his life here,” she says. “I told him that his heroic act is an example to all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be very keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France.”

Gassama has now been to meet the President of France, who presented the hero an award and French citizenship.

