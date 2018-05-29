Anorak | We’ve found the journalism’s nadir at Sainsbury’s

We’ve found the journalism’s nadir at Sainsbury’s

Journalism is not dead – it’s just waiting for Sainsbury’s to “reveal” what times its stores open over the bank holiday:

Revealed: The opening times for Sainsbury’s over the bank holiday weekend https://t.co/icWNHFzjB4 pic.twitter.com/Uoqp6pg1LQ — The Sun (@TheSun) May 26, 2018

The story from investigative reporter ‘Becky Pemberton’ informs readers:

A spokesperson confirmed to the Sun Online: “All of our stores will be open this Bank Holiday but subject to changed opening hours.” It is therefore essential to check up on the individual store times to make sure yours is open.

So essential is the news that amid all the guff about bonus Nectar points and Sainsbury’s being tops for barbecues, Becky advises readers: “Many supermarkets are not changing their hours for the May bank holiday, but it is best to check first. You can do this using the store finder on their website.”

Yeah, that’s right – the Sun has “revealed” the opening times by looking at the Sainsbury’s website. And now thanks to the paper and links, you too can do just that.

Karen Strike

Posted: 29th, May 2018 | In: News, Tabloids, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink