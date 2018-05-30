Anorak | 1979 computer shop manager predicts the future (video)

1979 computer shop manager predicts the future (video)

The terrific filmmaker David Hoffman made this film in which a computer shop worker predicts the future. Says David: “I was shooting a documentary called ‘The Information Society’ in 1979 and filmed this in Cedar Rapids Iowa. Compushop had just begun selling the Apple II and this guy had a keen sense of what was coming.”

You can see lots more of David’s work on the brilliant Flashbak .

Via: flashbak and David’s YouTube Channel.

Karen Strike

Posted: 30th, May 2018 | In: News, Technology, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink