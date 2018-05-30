Anorak | Raheem Sterling: Sky Sports joins The Sun in monstering the Manchester City striker (again)

Anorak

by | 30th, May 2018

Raheem Sterling’s tattoo continues to make news in the Sun (prop. R. Murdoch) and on Sky Sports (prop R. Murdoch). Manchester City striker Sterling has told everyone why he’s got a tattoo of a gun on his leg:

 

NEVER

 

Ot as Sky Sports put it: “…I would never touch a gun again.”

 

‘AGAIN’?

 

PS: Sky regrets the error.

 

To recap: it’s a drawing of a gun. Raheem Sterling is very much anti-guns. Here are pictures of England footballers with real guns:

 

 

Previous hatchet jobs on Sterling: here, here and here. No need for guns for a character assassination.

