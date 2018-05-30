Anorak | Raheem Sterling: Sky Sports joins The Sun in monstering the Manchester City striker (again)

Raheem Sterling: Sky Sports joins The Sun in monstering the Manchester City striker (again)

Raheem Sterling’s tattoo continues to make news in the Sun (prop. R. Murdoch) and on Sky Sports (prop R. Murdoch). Manchester City striker Sterling has told everyone why he’s got a tattoo of a gun on his leg:

Ot as Sky Sports put it: “…I would never touch a gun again.”

PS: Sky regrets the error.

Last night we made a mistake in our reporting of Raheem Sterling’s statement on his tattoo. We apologise for this error and any distress it has caused Raheem and his family. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 30, 2018

To recap: it’s a drawing of a gun. Raheem Sterling is very much anti-guns. Here are pictures of England footballers with real guns:

England players would never glorify guns. Never. pic.twitter.com/WcvGdQohnB — Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) May 29, 2018

Previous hatchet jobs on Sterling: here, here and here. No need for guns for a character assassination.

