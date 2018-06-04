Anorak | Manchester City star says Pep was jealous and will fight racism with a cake

Manchester City star says Pep was jealous and will fight racism with a cake

Yaya Touré is joyously chippy about his time at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. The man whose agent once complained about a lack of cake and singing at his client’s 31st birthday is upset. This is the Yaya Toure who signed a new one-year contract extension to continue playing under Guardiola. Pep praised Toure when it was announced the 35-year-old would be moving on. But Yaya expects more. Cake-friendly Yaya thinks Pep took the biscuit.

Pep and Yaya’s spat goes back to their time at Barcelona. Toure lost his place to Sergio Busquets. Now Toure is talking to France Football. “I want to be the one who breaks the myth Guardiola,” trills the headline put through the language shredder that is Google Translate. Well, the other Premier League clubs failed to prick the Pep bubble as Man City stormed to the title. Maybe Yaya can succeed. Let’s read it through Google’s universal translator:

“I tried to understand. I even asked softly my stats to physical trainers. And when I realized that they were as good or better, both in training and match, as those who played and were younger than me, I understood that it was not question of physics… I do not know why but I have the impression that (Pep Guardiola) I was jealous, he took me for a rival. (…) As if I made him a little shade.”

Pep was jealous of Yaya?

“He was cruel to me. Do you really think Barcelona could have done that with Iniesta? I came to wonder if it was not because of my color… I am not the first to talk about these differences in treatment. In Barça, some have also asked the question. Maybe we Africans are not always treated by some in the same way as others. (…) When we realize that he often has problems with Africans wherever he goes, I ask myself questions … “

Hymned multi-million pound footballer was a victim of racism? Does Pep Guardiola have problems with black players?

“He pretends not to have any,” says Yaya Toure in his interview, because he is too intelligent to be trapped. He will never admit it. But the day he will align a team in which we find five Africans, not naturalized, promised I will send him a cake! In the meantime, it is possible that he who also admits in this interview not to be insensitive to the OM project receives in return for this speech some more bitter “sweets” from Manchester City.

One question, Pep: any regrets about cutting Toure from the first XI in the season when City won the title by a huge margin with the biggest points tally of all time?

Mike Kritharis

