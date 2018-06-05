Anorak | Wonderful vintage NSA posters are finally released

Wonderful vintage NSA posters are finally released

The National Security Agency (NSA) finally agreed to a Freedom of Information request from the Government Attic and made public its vast collection of posters from the 1950s and 1960s. The process took two years. Funded by the taxpayer, these vintage NSA security posters from the 1950s and 1960s are stylish, strange and gorgeous. John Travolta, the Mona Lisa and Santa Claus all endorse the message that security matters.

Spotter: The Verge. See all the posters at Flashbak.

