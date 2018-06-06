Anorak | Clickbait transfer news: Manchester United ‘told to SACK’ Mourinho

Clickbait transfer news: Manchester United ‘told to SACK’ Mourinho

“Man Utd transfer news: Bigwigs told to abandon plans and sack Jose Mourinho – EXCLUSIVE.” So thunders the Daily Star. “MANCHESTER UNITED need to focus on changing their manager – not the players.” Says who? Says Lee Sharp, who apparently has the ear of the Manchester United kingmakers and tells them what to do.

Sharp “exclusively” told the paper. “I think they might need a new manager. It’s a tough one because they’ve got some unbelievable players. Mourinho wouldn’t have been my first choice if I’m honest.”

At the foot of this clickbait nonsense, the paper tells its readers: “Lee Sharpe was speaking at the McDonald’s & Lancashire FA Community Football Day in Astley.”

Sharp was at the event on May 26. The Star’s “exclusive” was on June 5. Were the words of the McDonald’s “ambassador” all that “exclusive”? These words were from the same “exclusive” event. They were written by the Press Association, which sells content to newspapers and websites:

For me, it was a pretty disappointing season and not entertaining enough,” said the former England winger. “There are clubs with certain identities and United have never been a 1-0 team that sits back and rests on its laurels. “You’ve got the blue side of Manchester under Pep, you’ve got Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool playing some of the best football in the league and United are playing slow, pragmatic, boring and even dated football. “Maybe it’s time Mourinho reassesses things tactically. He’s been one of the most successful managers in the game over 10-12 years, trophies everywhere he’s gone, so I can understand him saying, ‘I’m doing it my way’. The 9 players Jose Mourinho has signed from Portuguese clubs since leaving Porto – and how they got on

“But times have changed and if it doesn’t start well next season, he could find himself under pressure from the fans.”

"But times have changed and if it doesn't start well next season, he could find himself under pressure from the fans."

You can read those words on websites run by The Daily Mirror (May 30), EuroSport, Goal, The Independent and Metro.





Look out for Jose Mourinho extending his stay at Manchester United.

