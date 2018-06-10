Anorak

Anorak | The Free Tommy Robinson March and World Naked Bike Riders collide in London

The Free Tommy Robinson March and World Naked Bike Riders collide in London

by | 10th, June 2018

London – June 9 2018:

 

A few others noticed, too:

 

To recap:

Robinson, 35, is an exhibitionist sent to prison for contempt of court last month. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, for it is he, was sentenced to 13 months on 29 May, br. His crime: broadcasting on social media about an ongoing trial at the court.

The Naked Riders are exhibitionists campaigning for safety regulations for cyclists. They also raise awareness on the world’s dependency on oil, particularly sun oils with high ski protection factor.

 

Post Views: 506



Posted: 10th, June 2018 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers