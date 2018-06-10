The Free Tommy Robinson March and World Naked Bike Riders collide in London

London – June 9 2018:

The Free Tommy Robinson March has accidentally bumped into the World Naked Bike Ride event in London. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/gTF0YIapdJ — Chairman Lmao (@BenTheTim) June 9, 2018

A few others noticed, too:

They have merged. I am in hell. pic.twitter.com/rZypKF6Zph — Calgie (@christiancalgie) June 9, 2018

To recap:

Robinson, 35, is an exhibitionist sent to prison for contempt of court last month. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, for it is he, was sentenced to 13 months on 29 May, br. His crime: broadcasting on social media about an ongoing trial at the court.

The Naked Riders are exhibitionists campaigning for safety regulations for cyclists. They also raise awareness on the world’s dependency on oil, particularly sun oils with high ski protection factor.

