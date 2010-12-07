Anorak | Tea towels you keep forever linked to food poisoning

Tea towels you keep forever linked to food poisoning

Your tea towel is killing you. Maybe. The Daily Mail says “repeatedly using an old one could help to spread food poisoning“.

It’s said much the same thing many times.

“A 2015 study by Kansas State University found that, surprisingly, tea towels were the most contaminated surface during food preparation, fast becoming covered in bugs that can cause food poisoning” – 30 Jan 2018

The Mail says “make sure you sue a fresh tea towel“.

Professor Hugh Pennington, Emeritus professor of bacteriology at the University of Aberdeen tells readers on 11 August 2015: “In my house, all the dishes and cutlery are dried with disposable paper towels, as tea towels pick up bugs after more than one use.”

But on 7 December 2010, the Mail told us: “PS WHY YOU CAN KEEP TEA TOWELS FOREVER…”

Such are the facts…

Anorak

Posted: 11th, June 2018 | In: News, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink