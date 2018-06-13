Anorak | Journalist mocks French-only rule at Antoine Griezmann press conference

Journalist mocks French-only rule at Antoine Griezmann press conference

Atletico Madrid’s France striker and anti-dandruff activist Antoine Griezmann was the star of a press conference in which the rule was that all question should be in French. This was not some attempt to keep French relevant, rather to stymie journalists from asking Griezmann is he is leaving Atletico and heading to Barcelona. French-speaking journalist aren’t interested in which club he plays for, apparently. But Spanish reporter Pedro Morata is. He typed his question about Griezmann’s future into translation software on his mobile:

