Anorak | Labour Live: the highlights of Jeremy Corbyn’s Goodstock Festival

Labour Live: the highlights of Jeremy Corbyn’s Goodstock Festival
Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Live Festival was terrific fun. Let’s see what you missed as Corbyn continues his drive to turn a mainstream party into a fringe movement:
John McDonell sings Find The Magic Money Tree:
Clean Bandit Don’t Need No Educashun
Before anyone slags off Clean Bandit for being public school, fees at Latymer are barely 6k per term. It's basically a state school. #LabourLive
— CorbynFan #RJCOB🇻🇪🇵🇸 (@CorbynSuperFan) June 16, 2018
Jeremy Corbyn front The Average White Band (Diversity No-Mix)
The next Labour government will give our NHS the funding it needs, ensure everyone has a home to call their own and build a world class education system.
Together, we can win the next election and form a government that works for the many, not the few.#LabourLive pic.twitter.com/lK4YkluKBk
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018
Transforming the World one rubbish dance at a time
Meanwhile #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/94rPHhoz8o
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 16, 2018
The Electric Light Orchestra
@jeremycorbyn electrifying the #LabourLive crowd – calling out the Tories on their failures on housing, #Grenfell, NHS, education – for the many not the few! pic.twitter.com/3BAgTDNojp
— Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) June 16, 2018
Marx & Spender
£15 for an "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" scarf. Very reasonable. It's what Marx would have wanted #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/AMkGQj2qmu
— James Bickerton (@JBickertonUK) June 16, 2018
If You Build |it They Will Come (the journalists; the local Labour MPs, the people with free tickets, the security…)
And they said they wouldn’t come…. Never mind the mendacious haters. We’re taking our country back! #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/I8PykhZqM4
— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 16, 2018
The Hacks
This is getting silly: with so few socialists attending and so many conservative journalists turning up, #LabourLive is at risk of turning into a Spectator garden party. https://t.co/M6x3r7x3rj
— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) June 16, 2018
The Handlers
WATCH @DavidLammy get physically violent with a journalist at #LabourLive today just because he asked him if he thought the slow ticket sales were a result of the #antiSemitism problem in the @UKLabour Party. HOW is this behaviour acceptable? Shame on you David! #LabourAbuse 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/p3Z6k0zlAt
— Tory Generation (@Tory_Generation) June 16, 2018
Brexit Means whatever Jeremy Corbyn Thinks You Want It To Mean
Well done to @FFSake_ this morning on Sky News. Hopefully @JeremyCorbyn was watching.#LabourLive pic.twitter.com/B8COgG7ZXR
— Our Future, Our Choice (@OFOCBrexit) June 17, 2018
A Cultural Exchange
All nine of us agreed it was just great #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/dqVpKM6I4i
— Jeremy Corbin, Prime Minister (@CorbynSnap) June 17, 2018
Your Mum…
when nobody turns up so you have to interview your mum. #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/aFFSVUmipF
— Ben (@bendalafem) June 16, 2018
His Mum…
When you're embarrassed by your Corbynista mum – solidarity #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/mGwtOtFYqv
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 16, 2018
Our Father (Ted)
Meanwhile, at #LabourLive… pic.twitter.com/Ex2w8evLZs
— David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) June 16, 2018
Organising a Piss-up In A Brewery
One picture is of #LabourLive today, the other is of the Festival in the Gardens (in #Braintree & #Bocking Public Gardens) last month.
One was organised by the Labour Party, the other by a local business in my constituency.
Take your pick. pic.twitter.com/0bUWnPdPZ3
— James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) June 16, 2018
Next week: The Women’s Institute.
Posted: 17th, June 2018 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink