Anorak | Labour Live: the highlights of Jeremy Corbyn’s Goodstock Festival

Labour Live: the highlights of Jeremy Corbyn’s Goodstock Festival

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Live Festival was terrific fun. Let’s see what you missed as Corbyn continues his drive to turn a mainstream party into a fringe movement:



John McDonell sings Find The Magic Money Tree:

Clean Bandit Don’t Need No Educashun

Before anyone slags off Clean Bandit for being public school, fees at Latymer are barely 6k per term. It's basically a state school. #LabourLive — CorbynFan #RJCOB🇻🇪🇵🇸 (@CorbynSuperFan) June 16, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn front The Average White Band (Diversity No-Mix)

The next Labour government will give our NHS the funding it needs, ensure everyone has a home to call their own and build a world class education system. Together, we can win the next election and form a government that works for the many, not the few.#LabourLive pic.twitter.com/lK4YkluKBk — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 16, 2018

Transforming the World one rubbish dance at a time

The Electric Light Orchestra

@jeremycorbyn electrifying the #LabourLive crowd – calling out the Tories on their failures on housing, #Grenfell, NHS, education – for the many not the few! pic.twitter.com/3BAgTDNojp — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) June 16, 2018

Marx & Spender

£15 for an "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" scarf. Very reasonable. It's what Marx would have wanted #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/AMkGQj2qmu — James Bickerton (@JBickertonUK) June 16, 2018

If You Build |it They Will Come (the journalists; the local Labour MPs, the people with free tickets, the security…)

And they said they wouldn’t come…. Never mind the mendacious haters. We’re taking our country back! #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/I8PykhZqM4 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 16, 2018

The Hacks

This is getting silly: with so few socialists attending and so many conservative journalists turning up, #LabourLive is at risk of turning into a Spectator garden party. https://t.co/M6x3r7x3rj — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) June 16, 2018

The Handlers

WATCH @DavidLammy get physically violent with a journalist at #LabourLive today just because he asked him if he thought the slow ticket sales were a result of the #antiSemitism problem in the @UKLabour Party. HOW is this behaviour acceptable? Shame on you David! #LabourAbuse 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/p3Z6k0zlAt — Tory Generation (@Tory_Generation) June 16, 2018





Brexit Means whatever Jeremy Corbyn Thinks You Want It To Mean





A Cultural Exchange

All nine of us agreed it was just great #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/dqVpKM6I4i — Jeremy Corbin, Prime Minister (@CorbynSnap) June 17, 2018





Your Mum…

when nobody turns up so you have to interview your mum. #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/aFFSVUmipF — Ben (@bendalafem) June 16, 2018



His Mum…

When you're embarrassed by your Corbynista mum – solidarity #LabourLive pic.twitter.com/mGwtOtFYqv — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 16, 2018





Our Father (Ted)

Organising a Piss-up In A Brewery

One picture is of #LabourLive today, the other is of the Festival in the Gardens (in #Braintree & #Bocking Public Gardens) last month. One was organised by the Labour Party, the other by a local business in my constituency. Take your pick. pic.twitter.com/0bUWnPdPZ3 — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) June 16, 2018



Next week: The Women’s Institute.

