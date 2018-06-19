Anorak | Arsenal sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Arsenal sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Arsenal have agreed to spend 22m euros (£19.3m) on Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The 26-year-old German’s arrival will hasten the departure of Petr Cech and / or David Ospina.

Arsenal are also hoping to parade 22-year-old Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira before his next match for Uruguay at the World Cup. The midfielder has been offered a 5-year-contract.

Exciting times at the Emirates.

Anorak

