Anorak | Arsenal balls: Jack Wilshere leaves the Gunners

Arsenal balls: Jack Wilshere leaves the Gunners

Jack Wilshere is leaving Arsenal.

For your love, for your commitment and fighting spirit, for THAT Norwich goal, for the FA Cups, for the 2013/14 goal of the season, for the 2014/15 goal of the season, for the 197 appearances, for the 17 years and for just being you… THANK YOU @JACKWILSHERE ❤#GoodLuckJack pic.twitter.com/bcHCPcxqpn — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 19, 2018

Says Wilshere on Instagram:

Will Arsenal fans miss him? Not much. Not if a player arrives who can do more than run from the centre circle to the edge of the opposition box before being fouled.

Wilshere’s terrific technique enabled him to shows the ball to opponents and pull it away. But then he slowed and the opponent too often nicked the ball and clattered him. Injury robbed Wilshere of many games; and under Wenger he never improved. He was good enough to make the England World Cup squad. It’d have been a punt to take him to Russia, of course. Wilshere’s fitness makes picking him a risk. But what other English player can make the team tick to a rhythm?

One thing is for sure: the Press didn’t have a clue the talented Englishman was leaving the club where he’s been since age 9:

See yer, Jack. Best of luck.

