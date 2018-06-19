Anorak

Arsenal balls: Jack Wilshere leaves the Gunners

19th, June 2018

Jack Wilshere is leaving Arsenal.

 

Says Wilshere on Instagram:

 

jack wilshere arsenal

 

Will Arsenal fans miss him? Not much. Not if a player arrives who can do more than run from the centre circle to the edge of the opposition box before being fouled.

Wilshere’s terrific technique enabled him to shows the ball to opponents and pull it away. But then he slowed and the opponent too often nicked the ball and clattered him. Injury robbed Wilshere of many games; and under Wenger he never improved.  He was good enough to make the England World Cup squad. It’d have been a punt to take him to Russia, of course. Wilshere’s fitness makes picking him a risk. But what other English player can make the team tick to a rhythm?

One thing is for sure: the Press didn’t have a clue the talented Englishman was leaving the club where he’s been since age 9:

 

wilshere arteta

The Sun says

 

See yer, Jack. Best of luck.

