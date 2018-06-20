Anorak | Man at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden is ‘Spit’ intolerant

Man at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden is ‘Spit’ intolerant

To Queens, New York, where a man marking Father’s Day at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden with his daughter and granddaughter is chewing on his grub. Yum. That mayo and onions on his burger a scrumptious. And it’s juicy too, what with the added ingredient: spit.

Curtis Mays noticed that his bill included the direction: “PLEASE SPIT IN IT TOO.” Mays complained. He’s no picky eater asking for this and that. Just serve the dead cow as it comes.

The manager was called. The waitress was fired. Mays got a free meal. If you don’t want spit in your meal, please ask:

Anorak

