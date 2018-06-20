Anorak | Spurs striker Kane in heartbreaker horror

Spurs striker Kane in heartbreaker horror

The Daily Mail is not alone is praising Harry Kane, the Spurs and England footballer. His bare chest fills the Sun’s back page. “Everybody loves Harry,” says the Mirror on its. But only in the Mail is there a focus on Kane’s looks. Over pages 10 and 11, David Jones and Sarah Rainey gells readers that Kane is -“Shock horror!” – a footballer “England can be proud of”. His list of accomplishments are headlined:

no tattoos

polite

patriotic

engaged to his child his sweetheart

And handsome. “What a heartbreaker cooed one devoted fan on twitter.”

They did? Sort of. A search on twitter delivers this:

Wow what a heartbreaker for Tunisia — #SaveTheElephants (@JayShindo) June 18, 2018

at the death, what a heartbreaker. are you happy now england, it only took demolishing 2 keepers — Dank the Cowdog (@shittywonk) June 18, 2018

Wow. What a heartbreaker for #TUN but it was coming. Good goal Kane. #TUNENG — Allison G (@goagray) June 18, 2018

I was cheering for the Tunisia upset too. What a heartbreaker 😪 — DonnyPhantom 🇫🇷 (@iLLumiDonny) June 18, 2018

What a heartbreaker for Tunisia. They hung in there until the 91st min. Harry Kane was unmarked at the far post and easily heads in the go ahead goal. #WorldCup #TUNENG #TUN #ENG — Carlos (@CBarriosNYY311) June 18, 2018

No-one called Kane a heartbreaker on twitter.

