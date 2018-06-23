Anorak | How many people were on the Peoples’ Vote March for Populism?

How many people were on the Peoples’ Vote March for Populism?

The People’s Vote March was about walking for another referendum – this one intended to upset the result of the EU referendum. On June 23, 2016, 17.4 million voted for Britain to end its membership of the EU; 16.1 million wanted Britain to remain. How many people were on the streets of London in support of giving us another go? The number matters to the protestors because – get this – this was a march for populism:



500,000

Just heard that the Met said there were more like 500,000 in #PeoplesVoteMarch today. Can anyone confirm this? If it's true surely @theresa_may can't ignore so many and get away with it……. — Marilyn Holness #FBPE #WATON (@marilynhansen11) June 23, 2018

“Hundreds of Thousands”

What will your abiding memory of June 23rd now be? The year of that fatal referendum result? Or 2018 when hundreds of thousands marched through London and turned the tide against Brexit? #PeoplesVoteMarch #StopBrexitSaturday pic.twitter.com/7KvSfdqYFf — Jake James #FBPE (@MFIJake) June 23, 2018





200,000.

This was a LANDMARK day for our country! Some 200,000 people standing united to demand a #PeoplesVote. I felt proud to stand in Parliament Square as one of them! Thank you so much, @Femi_Sorry @Anna_Soubry @DavidLammy @thatginamiller @vincecable @CarolineLucas #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/PDhE3UEz7Z — Maureen Grayson #FBPE # a50challenge #WATON (@BagladyM) June 23, 2018





At least 100,000

Says: The New European

“Upwards of 100,000” people were on the march, says the paper of Remain.



“About 100,000”

Says the: Guardian

50,000

Says: Xinhuanet:

Early estimates put the number of marchers at 50,000, but organisers said it had swollen to double that as more joined in the protest.

No. It was 50,000.



Tens of Thousands

Says: Radio New Zealand

Tens of thousands of people have marched in central London



Thousands

Says: BBC:

Thousands march for ‘people’s vote’ on final deal

The headline figure of 100,000 was provided by anti-Brexit group Open Britain, which organised the protest.



How many – you can count:

I wonder what 17.4 million people would look like https://t.co/J0vagvJtHw — Izzy Lyons (@LyonsIzzy) June 23, 2018

