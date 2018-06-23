Anorak | How many people were on the Peoples’ Vote March for Populism?

Anorak

by | 23rd, June 2018

The People’s Vote March was about walking for another referendum  – this one intended to upset the result of the EU referendum. On June 23, 2016, 17.4 million voted for Britain to end its membership of the EU; 16.1 million wanted Britain to remain. How many people were on the streets of London in support of giving us another go? The number matters to the protestors because  – get this – this was a march for populism:
 

500,000

 

“Hundreds of Thousands”


 

200,000.


 

At least 100,000

Says: The New European

“Upwards of 100,000” people were on the march, says the paper of Remain.

 
“About 100,000”

Says the: Guardian

 

the peoples vote march numbers

 

50,000

Says: Xinhuanet:

Early estimates put the number of marchers at 50,000, but organisers said it had swollen to double that as more joined in the protest.

 

No. It was 50,000.

 
Tens of Thousands

Says: Radio New Zealand

Tens of thousands of people have marched in central London

 
Thousands

Says: BBC:

Thousands march for ‘people’s vote’ on final deal

The headline figure of 100,000 was provided by anti-Brexit group Open Britain, which organised the protest.
 

How many – you can count:

