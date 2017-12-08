Anorak | Brexit is good news for Northern Irish potheads

Brexit is good news for Northern Irish potheads

Might Brexit turn Northern Ireland into a mecca for British potheads? The 2018 Parliamentary paper, “The land border between Northern Ireland and Ireland Contents” tells us:

The UK Government has been very clear that it is committed to avoiding a hard border and therefore it will not create “physical infrastructure or related checks and controls” at the border.

And there it is again:

43. The United Kingdom also recalls its commitment to the avoidance of a hard border, including any physical infrastructure or related checks and controls.

You can read more on this in: “Joint Report on progress during the negotiations under Article 50, 8 December 2017, Rt Hon Theresa May, Hansard Volume 637, 5 March 2018.”

Why this is relevant to sufferers and stoners is that on June 22 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the British-Irish Council in Guernsey that legalising marijuana is on his agenda:

“We’re conscious that Portugal has done it and has had some success in moving it from a criminal justice matter to a health and addiction issue and I’m very conscious that cannabis has been decriminalised in every state on the west coast of the United States. Colorado, most recently Canada and the sky hasn’t [fallen] in, so it’s something that’s under consideration”.

To Belfast, then, where strident sectarianism will be replaced by an altogether more apathetic Peace (and Love) Movement.

PS: In December 2016, a bill to make cannabis legal for medicinal use was passed in Ireland’s lower house without a vote. That could be good news for not only Ireland’s ill whose symptoms might be alleviated by cannabis but also for Teresa May and her family investments.

Paul Sorene

