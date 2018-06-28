Anorak | Donald Trump’s right: rhe European Union was created to hurt the United States

Donald Trump’s right: rhe European Union was created to hurt the United States

It is possible – gosh, it might even be – that Donald Trump is a little over the top in his rhetoric and beliefs. It’s also entirely true that he doesn’t quite grasp the right end of the stick on a number of points. But that doesn’t mean that everything he says is wrong. Such as this, that the European Union was set up to be in opposition to America:

During the President’s speech in Fargo, North Dakota, he blasted the EU for taking “advantage” of the US. He said: “We love the countries of the European Union. “But the European Union was set up to take advantage of the United States, to attack our piggy bank. “And you know what? We can’t let that happen.”

Yes, over the top and all that. But there is still much more than just a grain of truth to it. For the EU really was set up in order to be against the US.

Not in the sense of being in a shooting war with them of course. But to be an alternative power in an economic war, most certainly. Much of what the EU does only makes sense if it is all about building up the continent into being a global power. The euro, for example, is meant to weld the various economies together. We’ve got the EU diplomatic service which is meant, over time, to take the place of the various national ones. That we’ve five – count ’em, five – Presidents of Europe might be overshoot but it’s all part of that building a Federal Government of Europe.

This isn’t, despite the fact that I am, froth mouthed anti-EUism. This is what the founders of the thing, the current defenders of it, all insist is true. They want Europe to be that global power, so as to be in opposition to what they see as that gauche Americanism.

Whether we all think this is a good idea r not is another thing. But Trump is right here. The EU always was meant to be a counterbalance to the US.

Tim Worstall

