Shark bites woman feeding it by hand on the hand shocker

It was “shocking” says ABC News. You wonder how easily shocked ABC News is. Is it shocked by finding meat in a beefburger, spotting that the Pope wears a funny shaped hat and how Kim Kardashian can find her arse with her hands? This shock involves a woman getting her hand bitten – while hand feeding sharks.

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, July 2018 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink