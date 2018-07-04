Anorak | World Cup: Gareth Southgate meets with triumph and disaster

World Cup: Gareth Southgate meets with triumph and disaster

You might have heard that England won a penalty shoot-out – their first at the World Cup – and saw off a feisty, underhand Colombia team. England manager Gareth Southgate had been there before, as a player, of course. At Euro 96 in front of a partisan and packed Wembley, Southgate took a penalty against the Germans. It was the semi-final. And he missed. His penalty CV was short: one missed effort for Crystal Palace three seasons previously. When Terry Venables, the England manager, asked him to take one, it hit him like “a bolt from the blue”.

“It will never be off my back, sadly,” says Southgate. “That’s something that will live with me for ever but today is a special moment for this team. It’ll hopefully give belief to the generations of players that will follow. We always have to believe in what is possible in life and not be hindered by history or expectations. I think these young players are showing that. They’re enjoying the tournament, and we’re looking forward now to the quarter-finals.”

This was England’s second win on penalties at a major tournament in eight attempts, the only previous success being against Spain at Euro 96. Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle missed penalties at the semi-final of Italia 90 (Germany again won); Paul Ince and David Batty missed at France 98; David Beckham and Darius Vassell missed at Euro 2004; Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher missed at the 2006 World Cup; Ashley Young and Ashley Cole missed ay Euro 2012. Souhgate has watched them all. “There was a different movement about his [Cole’s] hips if you watch his last stride — he almost fell away,” says Southgate.

Are the players better prepared now for the walk “into the darkness”? “Absolutely, no question. I’ve had a couple of decades thinking it through. In defence of the staff there at the time, penalty shoot-outs weren’t as regular then,” he says. “The depth of knowledge and understanding, we didn’t have as much information as we do now. FA Cup ties went to two, three replays so we weren’t in those situations as often as we are now.

“Definitely it’s not about luck. It’s not about chance. It’s about performing a skill under pressure. There are individual things you can work on within that. We have studied it. There is lots we can do to own the process and not be controlled by it.”

A win and confidence becomes contagious.

