Anorak | England’s win over Colombia as celebrated by a ‘naked’ Ross Kemp

England’s win over Colombia as celebrated by a ‘naked’ Ross Kemp
TV soap actors aren’t really acting. They’re just cast to play themselves in a studio setting. This is why Shane Richie gets to be Red Coat on EastEnders, Hollyoaks is about middling students learning to get a job, Emmerdale is no longer called Emmerdale Farm – how many actors know the right end of a sheep? – and Ross Kemp can play a bullet-headed, muscular meat sock on EastEnders with genuine empathy.
So here’s Kemp reacting to England beating Colombia in the World Cup:
What a game, what an ending. Well done @England #ENGvCOL #EnglandvsColombia #threelions pic.twitter.com/l5qTfmfN2O
— Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) July 3, 2018
This sums it up well:
£1.50 well spent pic.twitter.com/JJTXIkkQOj
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) July 3, 2018
