Anorak | Liverpool: Lovren bests Modric and Henderson slumps

Liverpool: Lovren bests Modric and Henderson slumps

As Luka Modric prepares for his move to Liverpool (source: Daily Express clickbait factory), he can look forward to playing with Jordan Henderson and his Croatia teammate Devran Lovren, self-declared “one of the best defenders in the world”. Lovren t0ld BeIN Sportsafter a Modric-inspired Croatia had overcome England: “I took Liverpool to the final of the Champions League and now with my national team we are in the (World Cup) final. I think people should recognise that I am also one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense.” He said that “without being arrogant”.

As football fans the world over watch Lovren highlight tapes (and the rest of us roll our eyes and look at Mo Salah) the rest of can look back at how Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Marcelo Brozovic bossed the midfield, barely letting Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli touch the ball. The England players’ limitations were baldly exposed by the Croatian midfield that grew stronger as the game went on. No Englishman was less influential than Henderson. Some kind soul has illustrated Henderson’s contribution with a “Regista” compilation of the Liverpool man’s lumpen passing.

Jordan Henderson vs Croatia WC 2018. Regista. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

pic.twitter.com/btMcKmJbME — 7 (@Okxcha) July 12, 2018





Good job there’s Lovren to caress the ball and play with such cool and calm authority:





Mike Kritharis

Posted: 13th, July 2018 | In: Liverpool, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink