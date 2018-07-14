Anorak | Anti-racists and Corbyn march against Trump but ignore the plight of Jews

Anti-racists and Corbyn march against Trump but ignore the plight of Jews

On Twitter, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party leader and Prime Minister in waiting, tells his followers that Donald Trump should not be on a State visit to the UK because: “When we divide ourselves by racism, misogyny and hate, we all lose. When we are united in hope, with common goals, we can all win.#TrumpProtest #TrumpVisitsUK.” Wise words. But is Corbyn listening to them?

As Charlie Peters tweets, Jezza might be a bit of hypocrite:

Hamas and Hezbollah: had tea with them in Parliament The IRA: had tea with them in Parliament Anti-Semite Raed Salah: had tea with him in Parliament President of the United States: “I wouldn’t have invited him”

Corbyn then followed this up with a wonderful tweet:

The #DurhamMinersGala shows the strength of our movement. History teaches us that those at the top never conceded anything without it being demanded from those below.

So that’s why he supports Brexit – which the nuanced and slippery Corbyn sort of does and sort of doesn’t.

Doubtless Corbyn will also be supporting Iranian women defying their totalitarian regime – the one he worked for when fronting shows for Press TV. Corbyn was paid £20,000 by the broadcaster described by one Guardian writer as “a platform for the full fascist conspiracy theory of supernatural Jewish power”. Not that Corbyn’s all that good at spotting such nastiness. He thinks he is, however, because Labour has rewritten the rules on what anti-Semitism is, deciding that it knows better than Jews what constitutes Jew hatred.

Over in Iran women are dancing to show their disgust for the country’s absurd laws on chastity and modesty. How absurd? Well, Maedeh Hojabri, 18, was arrested for the apparent crime of posting on Instagram videos of herself dancing – without her headscarf! Banged up by the hijab police, Hojabri soon apologised in public. What brought about her change of mind can only be guessed at. But other Iranian women are inspired by her bravery. They’re posting videos under the hashtag #dancing_isn’t_a_crime and #dance_to_freedom.

As Corbyn’s retweets those hashtags (not yet – but he’ll get round to it, we’re sure), here’s the good news: lots of people in the UK like to protest against racism, misogyny and assaults on human autonomy. Many were doing just that when they formed The Stop Trump Coalition and created the ‘Carnival of Resistance’ to President Trump’s visit to the UK. Unless it was just self-aggrandizing, monocular tosh. Nah! Hundreds of thousands of these good people who tell us we’re heading back to the 1930s and Hitler is among us once more will surely march against the rampant rise and rise of Jew hatred. And Corbyn will be marching at their head – just as soon as he’s finished his tea with the people whose charter calls for all Jews to be killed. And you know who else liked genocide and wanted all Jews to be murdered…

Paul Sorene

