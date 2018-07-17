Anorak | Cancerians win more awards than any other star sign

Cancerians win more awards than any other star sign

This infographic below shows winning trends for 236 celebrated individuals in film, music, sport and more.

Betway looked at the star signs of winners of the world’s most prestigious awards in TV and film, music and sports, theatre and literature. Can a trend be found? Are Leos as successful as they think they are? Or are we living in the age of the crab?

Karen Strike

Posted: 17th, July 2018 | In: Online-PR, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink