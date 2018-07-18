Anorak | Liverpool sign Alisson

Liverpool sign Alisson

Liverpool will sign Alisson, the Roma and Brazil goalkeeper, for an eye-watering and absurd £66.8m. Alisson, 25, has only been at Roma for two years, joining from Brazilian side Internacional for €8 million. Thanks to Liverpool’s desperation to recruit a decent keeper, Alisson will become the world’s costliest stopper, beating the €53m Juventus paid Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

So it is goodbye to Loris Karius, the hapless 25-year-old German. He’s not a bit crap (see Champions’ League final) – he’s a little concussed (see Champions League final).

Offers for Karius on a postcard to he usual address…

Anorak

